This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Outlook for This Year

Celebrations may be in order for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After this upgrade, TravelCenters of America's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$7.0b in 2021. This would be a major 38% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$0.12. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$6.0b and US$0.79 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGS:TA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that TravelCenters of America's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 53% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.006% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% per year. So it looks like TravelCenters of America is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting TravelCenters of America is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at TravelCenters of America.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential flag with TravelCenters of America, including major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other flag we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.