This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Outlook for This Year

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 4.9% over the past week, closing at US$37.95. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Andersons' four analysts is for revenues of US$16b in 2022, which would reflect a modest 4.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dip 4.5% to US$3.81 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$14b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.53 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:ANDE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$52.50, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Andersons analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$45.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Andersons is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Andersons' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 8.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 31% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.4% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Andersons' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Andersons could be a good candidate for more research.

Analysts are clearly in love with Andersons at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified .

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.