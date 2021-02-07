This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Outlook for This Year

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 21% to US$59.59 in the last 7 days. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After the upgrade, the twelve analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology are now predicting revenues of US$681m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to bounce 49% to US$3.39. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$590m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.89 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:SIMO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Silicon Motion Technology 27% to US$69.05 on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Silicon Motion Technology at US$100.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Silicon Motion Technology's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 26% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.0% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.2% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Silicon Motion Technology to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Silicon Motion Technology could be worth investigating further.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Silicon Motion Technology analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

