This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Outlook for This Year

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Selecta Biosciences has also found favour with investors, with the stock up an astounding 64% to US$2.51 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering Selecta Biosciences is for revenues of US$110m in 2022, implying an uneasy 14% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to dive 31% to US$0.14 in the same period. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$68m and US$0.11 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a definite improvement in business conditions, with a revenue upgrade supposed to lead to profitability sooner than previously forecast.

NasdaqGM:SELB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 26% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 81% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% per year. It's pretty clear that Selecta Biosciences' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the consensus now expects Selecta Biosciences to become profitable this year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about Selecta Biosciences' future.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential warning signs with Selecta Biosciences, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified .

