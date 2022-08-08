This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Outlook for This Year

Celebrations may be in order for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals too, with the stock up 35% to US$13.41 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After the upgrade, the five analysts covering Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$169m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a huge 88% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 69% to US$0.50. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$134m and US$1.59 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGS:KNSA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 254% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 141% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.