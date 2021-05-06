This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Outlook for This Year

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Jazz Pharmaceuticals from its eleven analysts is for revenues of US$3.1b in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 28% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 37% to US$12.69. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.13 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:JAZZ Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$204, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$235 and the most bearish at US$176 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Jazz Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 39% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 12% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.2% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Jazz Pharmaceuticals could be a good candidate for more research.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Jazz Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.