This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Outlook for Next Year

Shareholders in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 6.4% over the past week, closing at US$7.43. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After this upgrade, Eton Pharmaceuticals' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$35m in 2021. This would be a huge improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 63% to US$0.44. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$28m and losses of US$0.59 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Eton Pharmaceuticals is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow many times over. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 17% annual decline over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.6% per year. So it looks like Eton Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Eton Pharmaceuticals is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Eton Pharmaceuticals.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential risk with Eton Pharmaceuticals, including a short cash runway. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

