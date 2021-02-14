This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Outlook for This Year

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Enanta Pharmaceuticals' eight analysts is for revenues of US$114m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a meaningful 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$3.22 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$102m and US$4.00 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGS:ENTA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$66.13, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Enanta Pharmaceuticals at US$107 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Enanta Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 12%, in line with its 15% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 20% per year. So it's pretty clear that Enanta Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Enanta Pharmaceuticals' prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

