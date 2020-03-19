This Isn't a Normal Bear Market. These 3 Charts Prove Why.

In the midst of one of the fastest bear markets ever, we take a look at some strange market behaviors and try to understand what’s going on.

Let’s start by stating the obvious: There has never been a bear market quite like this one. Since peaking on Feb. 19, the S&P 500 has tumbled 29%, making it the fastest drop from an all-time high to a bear market on record. It also looks to now be reflecting a run of the mill recession, though the coronavirus-inspired slowdown promises to be anything but run of the mill. “Has what we’ve seen been average?,” says Macro Risk Advisors’ John Kolovos. “No. Why would we expect an average bear?”

Against that backdrop, strange things have been happening, things we don’t tend to see when markets are functioning normally. Here are three.

Investors usually buy bonds for two reasons: income and safety. Treasury bonds, whose yields have been decline for around four decades don’t provide much income anymore, but at least they used to provide safety. Not anymore. Since March 9, when Saudi Arabia slashed oil prices, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has dropped 16%, more than the 12% decline in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) during the same period. It’s not supposed to work that way.

The rise in Treasury yields, which move in opposite direction of prices, makes a strange kind of sense. Investors have been loading up on longer-term Treasuries during a flight to safety, and now many of them are being forced to sell what they can to raise cash. Then there’s the belief that the bigger the hit to the U.S. economy from the coronavirus—Some economists see U.S. gross domestic product dropping by more than 15% during the second quarter of 2020—the faster it snaps back during the second half of the year. Bond investors may be taking that story a little too seriously. “As estimates for the damage to real growth in H1 continue to worsen, there remains a conviction in the V-shaped recovery narrative,” writes Ian Lyngen of BMO Capital Markets. “We maintain that the longer the economy is closed for business and the more firms forced to fold; the less likely it becomes the economy comes roaring back in H2.”

At some point, expect Treasuries to start acting like a haven again.

Something strange happened on Tuesday. While Treasury yields spike—the 10 Year yield rose 0.272 percentage point to 0.994%—utilities gained more than 13%, posting their best day since 2008. That’s just plain odd. Utilities are considered bond proxies because their high dividend yields make them attractive to investor seeking a bit more income than Treasuries have to offer. When Treasury yields fall, utilities usually look more attractive. When they rise, utilities are supposed to selloff.

So why were investors scooping up utilities, even as the 30-year Treasury yield rose the most since 1982? Investors bought up stocks on Tuesday—the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1048.86 points, or 5.20%—but they were buying safe stocks, and it doesn’t come much safer than a utility. They’ll never provide fast profit growth, but regulated utilities have consistent sales, even in bad times. As a result, they can survive pretty much any downturn. And that looks pretty good right about now.

Junk bonds are called that for a reason. They’re the debt of non-investment-grade rated companies, those that are more likely to run into trouble when the economy goes south. For that reason, they should do worse than those ratings firms like Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s deem investment-grade. And for good reason. High-yield companies, as they’re known, typically have more debt and weaker businesses than they’re high-grade counterparts. This week, however, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) has dropped 8.8%, holding up better than the 10.2% decline in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD).

Why are junk bonds suddenly safer than investment grade? Part of it is due to the mechanics of ETFs—funds can trade for less than their net-asset value, and the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF trades for about $8.50 less than the bonds are supposedly worth. The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF trades for just $2.40 less than it NAV. This was also the week that investor woke up to the fact that a lot of companies rated BBB, at the low end of investment grade, might not deserve those ratings. Moody’s, for instance, said that it was considering lowering Delta Air Lines (DAL) credit rating to junk, while Boeing (BA) had its credit rating lowered to BBB from A- at S&P, leaving it just one step away from junk.

In other words, the difference between junk and investment grade may not be as wide as it once seemed.

