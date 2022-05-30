This Is Why Zoom Stock Might Be a Buy Now

In this video, I will be talking about a couple of reasons why buying Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) stock post-COVID might be a good idea.

After all the commotion, the company is still profitable and generating over $500 million in free cash flow.

The company is attracting bigger clients, and they are spending more with Zoom.

In terms of valuation, the company is relatively cheap, trading at 24 times the next 12-month earnings expectations for the fiscal year 2023.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 27, 2022. The video was published on May 29, 2022.

