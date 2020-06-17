This is Why West Bancorp (WTBA) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

West Bancorp in Focus

West Bancorp (WTBA) is headquartered in West Des Moines, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -29.26% since the start of the year. The holding company for West Bank is paying out a dividend of $0.21 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.63% compared to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry's yield of 2.9% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.92%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.84 is up 1.2% from last year. In the past five-year period, West Bancorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.03%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, West Bancorp's payout ratio is 46%, which means it paid out 46% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, WTBA expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $2.05 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 17.82%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that WTBA is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

