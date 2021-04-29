This Is Why We Think First Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Might Get A Pay Rise Approved By Shareholders

The decent performance at First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the AGM coming up on 06 May 2021. They will probably be more interested in hearing the board discuss future initiatives to further improve the business as they vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We have prepared some analysis below and we show why we think CEO compensation looks decent with even the possibility for a raise.

How Does Total Compensation For Richard Moore Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that First Bancorp has a market capitalization of US$1.2b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.1m for the year to December 2020. That's just a smallish increase of 6.5% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$409k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$2.4m. In other words, First Bancorp pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, Richard Moore directly owns US$4.8m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$409k US$400k 36% Other US$711k US$652k 64% Total Compensation US$1.1m US$1.1m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. First Bancorp sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at First Bancorp's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:FBNC CEO Compensation April 29th 2021

Over the past three years, First Bancorp has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 8.8% per year. Its revenue is down 3.3% over the previous year.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has First Bancorp Been A Good Investment?

First Bancorp has generated a total shareholder return of 18% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

While the company seems to be headed in the right direction performance-wise, there's always room for improvement. If it continues on the same road, shareholders might feel even more confident about their investment, and have little to no objections concerning CEO pay. Rather, investors would more likely want to engage on discussions related to key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) in First Bancorp we think you should know about.

Switching gears from First Bancorp, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.