This is Why Tronox (TROX) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Tronox in Focus

Tronox (TROX) is headquartered in Grimsby, and is in the Basic Materials sector. The stock has seen a price change of -31.05% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.13 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.02%. In comparison, the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield is 1.8%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.68%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.50 is up 38.9% from last year. Tronox has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 23.20%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Tronox's current payout ratio is 20%, meaning it paid out 20% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

TROX is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $3.12 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 36.24%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, TROX is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.