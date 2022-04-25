This is Why Tronox (TROX) is a Great Dividend Stock

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Tronox in Focus

Headquartered in Grimsby, Tronox (TROX) is a Basic Materials stock that has seen a price change of -19.48% so far this year. The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.13 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.58%. This compares to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 1.55% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.46%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.50 is up 38.9% from last year. Tronox has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 23.20%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Tronox's current payout ratio is 17%. This means it paid out 17% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, TROX expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $3.06 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 33.62%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, TROX is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

