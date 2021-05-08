This Is Why Square's Earnings Were So Strong

In today's video, I look at Square (NYSE: SQ). The company just reported earnings, and the stock price is up. Below I share why I believe Square's earnings were strong.

Three reasons Square's earnings were strong:

Seller ecosystem gross profits are up 32% year over year, and are also up quarter over quarter. Gross payment volume (GPV) is also increasing. For Q1 2019, it was $22 billion, for Q1 2020 it was $24.7 billion, and for Q1 2021 was $29.8 billion. The most significant growth of GPV is coming from the development of sellers with more than $500,000 in annualized GPV. Square continues to innovate methods to drive users from the seller ecosystem to the Cash App ecosystem and vice versa. The most recent example is integrating the Square Loyalty Program with Cash App. This integration not only creates a flywheel effect for seller and buyer discovery, but it is also meant to increase engagement and retention of Square products. The Cash App gross profits are up 171% year over year, and are also up quarter over quarter. The strength of the Cash App business has made this segment's gross profits more than 50% of the company's total gross profits.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of May 7, 2021. The video was published on May 7, 2021.





10 stocks we like better than Square

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Square wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021



Jose Najarro owns shares of Square. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Square. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.