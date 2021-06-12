This Is Why Some Snowflake Investors Are Worried

In today's video, I look at fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). On June 10, 2021, Snowflake released its investor presentation, and the company projects roughly $10 billion in revenue for its fiscal year (FY) 2029. Below I share a few highlights from the video.

The future revenue projections might make some investors question the company's current valuation of $71 billion. It is important to note that so much can happen between now and Snowflake's FY 2029 that these projections can change in a matter of time and make the company look more or less attractive in price. Snowflake's management believes that even by FY 2029, Snowflake will still be an impressive growth machine with roughly 30% year-over-year revenue growth and 15% in adjusted free cash flow margin.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of June 11, 2021. The video was published on June 11, 2021.



