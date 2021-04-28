This Is Why Shareholders Will Hold Back On A Pay Rise For Marcus & Millichap, Inc.'s (NYSE:MMI) CEO This Year

The anaemic share price growth at Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) over the past few years has probably not impressed shareholders and may be due to earnings not growing over that period. The upcoming AGM on 04 May 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Hessam Nadji Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.4b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$5.3m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 9.2% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$502k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.3m. This suggests that Marcus & Millichap remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Hessam Nadji directly owns US$7.6m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$502k US$600k 10% Other US$4.8m US$5.2m 90% Total Compensation US$5.3m US$5.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 29% of total compensation represents salary and 71% is other remuneration. Marcus & Millichap pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Marcus & Millichap, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 6.5% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 11%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 4.9%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

The lacklustre share price returns along with the lack of earnings growth makes us think that a strong rebound in the share price may be difficult. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 2 warning signs for Marcus & Millichap that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Marcus & Millichap is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

