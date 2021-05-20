This Is Why Shareholders May Want To Hold Back On A Pay Rise For Howard Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HBMD) CEO

Performance at Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has not been particularly rosy recently and shareholders will likely be holding CEO Mary Scully and the board accountable for this. At the upcoming AGM on 26 May 2021, shareholders may have the opportunity to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. From our analysis below, we think CEO compensation looks appropriate for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Mary Scully Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$303m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$698k over the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. Notably, the salary which is US$530.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.1m. In other words, Howard Bancorp pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, Mary Scully directly owns US$2.4m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$530k US$530k 76% Other US$168k US$175k 24% Total Compensation US$698k US$705k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. Howard Bancorp pays out 76% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Howard Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Howard Bancorp, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 42% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 3.9%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Howard Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 12% over three years, some Howard Bancorp, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

