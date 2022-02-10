This Is Why Shareholders May Want To Hold Back On A Pay Rise For Forward Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FORD) CEO

The disappointing performance at Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) will make some shareholders rather disheartened. There is an opportunity for shareholders to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration at the AGM coming up on 16 February 2022. The data we gathered below shows that CEO compensation looks acceptable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Terry Wise Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Forward Industries, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$16m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$234k for the year to September 2021. Notably, that's a decrease of 42% over the year before. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$225.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$463k. This suggests that Terry Wise is paid below the industry median. Moreover, Terry Wise also holds US$2.6m worth of Forward Industries stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$225k US$300k 96% Other US$9.0k US$100k 4% Total Compensation US$234k US$400k 100%

On an industry level, around 23% of total compensation represents salary and 77% is other remuneration. Forward Industries pays a high salary, concentrating more on this aspect of compensation in comparison to non-salary pay. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

NasdaqCM:FORD CEO Compensation February 10th 2022

Forward Industries, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Forward Industries, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 30% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 13%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that EPS are down, over three years. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Forward Industries, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 3.0% for the shareholders, Forward Industries, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Terry receives almost all of their compensation through a salary. Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 3 warning signs for Forward Industries that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Forward Industries is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

