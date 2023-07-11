This is Why Sanofi (SNY) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Sanofi in Focus

Sanofi (SNY) is headquartered in Paris, and is in the Medical sector. The stock has seen a price change of 7.02% since the start of the year. The drugmaker is currently shelling out a dividend of $1.38 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.65%. This compares to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's yield of 2.68% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.66%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.38 is up 9.5% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Sanofi has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.05%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Sanofi's payout ratio is 29%, which means it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, SNY expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $4.46 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.53%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, SNY is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

