This is Why Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Salisbury Bancorp in Focus

Based in Lakeville, Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 1.46%. The bank holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.32 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.3%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.24% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.45%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.28 is up 5.8% from last year. Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 1.91%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Salisbury Bancorp's payout ratio is 22%, which means it paid out 22% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, SAL expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $6.08 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 6.29%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, SAL is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

