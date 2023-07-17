This is Why Reinsurance Group (RGA) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Reinsurance Group in Focus

Headquartered in Chesterfield, Reinsurance Group (RGA) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -1.25% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.8 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.28%. In comparison, the Insurance - Life Insurance industry's yield is 0.06%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.66%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.20 is up 4.6% from last year. Reinsurance Group has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 6.12%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Reinsurance Group's payout ratio is 17%, which means it paid out 17% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, RGA expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $17.67 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 22.45%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, RGA is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

