This is Why Prosperity Bancshares (PB) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Prosperity Bancshares in Focus

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) is headquartered in Houston, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -2.35% since the start of the year. The financial holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.46 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.62%. This compares to the Banks - Southwest industry's yield of 1.28% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.81%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.84 is up 8.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.73%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Prosperity Bancshares's payout ratio is 35%, which means it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PB is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $5.32 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 5.98%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, PB presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

