This is Why People's United (PBCT) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

People's United in Focus

Based in Bridgeport, People's United (PBCT) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 14.69%. The holding company for People's United Bank is paying out a dividend of $0.18 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.86% compared to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry's yield of 2.6% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.41%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.72 is up 0.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, People's United has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.46%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. People's United's current payout ratio is 57%. This means it paid out 57% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PBCT is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $1.28 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 0.79%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PBCT is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Peoples United Financial, Inc. (PBCT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.