This is Why North American Construction (NOA) is a Great Dividend Stock

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

North American Construction in Focus

Headquartered in Acheson, North American Construction (NOA) is a Construction stock that has seen a price change of -18.21% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.06 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.02%. In comparison, the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry's yield is 0.5%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.66%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.25 is up 95.3% from last year. Over the last 5 years, North American Construction has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 42.42%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. North American Construction's current payout ratio is 16%. This means it paid out 16% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, NOA expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.83 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 11.59%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, NOA is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

