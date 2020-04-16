This is Why NextEra Energy (NEE) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

NextEra Energy in Focus

NextEra Energy (NEE) is headquartered in Juno Beach, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of -2.04% since the start of the year. The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Is paying out a dividend of $1.4 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.36% compared to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.21% and the S&P 500's yield of 2.24%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $5.60 is up 12% from last year. In the past five-year period, NextEra Energy has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 12.93%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. NextEra's current payout ratio is 60%. This means it paid out 60% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for NEE for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $9.05 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 8.12%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, NEE presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

