This is Why M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

M&T Bank Corporation in Focus

Based in Buffalo, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 21.88%. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $1.2 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.56%. This compares to the Banks - Major Regional industry's yield of 3.42% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.74%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $4.80 is up 6.7% from last year. M&T Bank Corporation has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 9.92%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, M&T Bank Corporation's payout ratio is 37%, which means it paid out 37% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

MTB is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $15.19 per share, with earnings expected to increase 10.07% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, MTB is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



