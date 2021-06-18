This Is Why Moxian, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MOXC) CEO Can Expect A Bump Up In Their Pay Packet

The decent performance at Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the AGM coming up on 25 June 2021. The focus will probably be on the future strategic initiatives that the board and management will put in place to improve the business rather than executive remuneration when they cast their votes on company resolutions. We have prepared some analysis below and we show why we think CEO compensation looks decent with even the possibility for a raise.

How Does Total Compensation For Qinghu Hao Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Moxian, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$228m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$120k over the year to September 2020. There was no change in the compensation compared to last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$60.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$100m to US$400m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$232k. That is to say, Qinghu Hao is paid under the industry median. What's more, Qinghu Hao holds US$5.0m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$60k US$60k 50% Other US$60k US$60k 50% Total Compensation US$120k US$120k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 25% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 75% of the pie. Moxian is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry.

A Look at Moxian, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Moxian, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 102% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 6.7% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Moxian, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 18% over three years, Moxian, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

The company's overall performance, while not bad, could be better. Assuming the business continues to grow at a good clip, few shareholders would raise any objections to the CEO's remuneration. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

