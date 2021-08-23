This Is Why Microsoft and Nvidia Were Up on Friday

In today's video I look at Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) most recent news and share my thoughts from a bullish and bearish perspective. Here are some highlights from the video:

Nvidia reported its strong second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Aug. 18. Days after reporting earnings, Nvidia continues to be upgraded by numerous investment analysts, causing bullish momentum on the stock price. Regarding the ARM acquisition by Nvidia, U.K. regulators have determined that there might be anticompetitive difficulties if the deal goes through and that they need more time to do a full investigation. The deal was scheduled to close in the early months of 2022, but a complete study by U.K. regulators could push this out further than expected. Microsoft is increasing the price of its 365 products. The increases in price will range from as low as 8.6% to as high as 25% and will take effect on March 1, 2022. Office commercial and cloud products make up a healthy portion of Microsoft's revenue, and investors are very excited about the extra income from the price hikes.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Aug. 20, 2021. The video was published on Aug. 20, 2021.



