This Is Why Kellogg Company's (NYSE:K) CEO Compensation Looks Appropriate

Under the guidance of CEO Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 30 April 2021. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Comparing Kellogg Company's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Kellogg Company has a market capitalization of US$22b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$12m over the year to January 2021. That's a notable increase of 20% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.3m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$12m. So it looks like Kellogg compensates Steve Cahillane in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Steve Cahillane directly owns US$7.4m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2019 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 11% Other US$10m US$8.4m 89% Total Compensation US$12m US$9.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 30% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 70% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Kellogg allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Kellogg Company's Growth Numbers

NYSE:K CEO Compensation April 24th 2021

Earnings per share at Kellogg Company are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit with slightly higher. In the last year, its revenue is up 1.5%.

We're not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. Considering these factors we'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Kellogg Company Been A Good Investment?

Kellogg Company has generated a total shareholder return of 17% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Kellogg that investors should look into moving forward.

Switching gears from Kellogg, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.