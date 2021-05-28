This is Why Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Janus Henderson Group plc in Focus

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is headquartered in London, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 17.53% since the start of the year. The company is paying out a dividend of $0.38 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.98% compared to the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield of 1.3% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.3%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 5.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Janus Henderson Group plc has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 11.12%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Janus Henderson Group plc's current payout ratio is 43%. This means it paid out 43% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

JHG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $3.70 per share, with earnings expected to increase 22.92% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that JHG is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

