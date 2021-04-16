This Is Why J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JBHT) CEO Compensation Looks Appropriate

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has exhibited strong share price growth in the past few years. However, its earnings growth has not kept up, suggesting that there may be something amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 22 April 2021. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For John Roberts Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$18b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$7.5m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 13% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$912k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$7.4m. From this we gather that John Roberts is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, John Roberts holds US$58m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$912k US$893k 12% Other US$6.5m US$5.7m 88% Total Compensation US$7.5m US$6.6m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 19% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 81% of the pie. J.B. Hunt Transport Services pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 8.5% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 5.1%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for providing a total return of 44% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for J.B. Hunt Transport Services that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

