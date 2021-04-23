This Is Why Investors Are Bullish on DraftKings

In today's video I look at recent news for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and show a few reasons investors are bullish on this stock. I also take a quick look at recent analysts' price targets for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN).

3 Reasons to Be Bullish on DraftKings:

New partnerships: In the past 10 days, numerous partnerships have been released for DraftKings. Dish Network 's (NASDAQ: DISH) Sling TV launched a new exclusive DraftKings sports betting information channel, DraftKings was named an official sports betting partner for the NFL, and it was named the first official sportsbook of the Professional Fighters League. Recent acquisitions: DraftKings is pushing into content creation with the purchase of VSIN, a sports betting broadcast and content company. Future growth: DraftKings recently raised its guidance for FY 2021. The new guidance represents 40% to 50% year-over-year revenue growth and is a double-digit improvement over its previous guidance.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

