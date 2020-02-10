This is Why Intel (INTC) is a Great Dividend Stock

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Intel in Focus

Based in Santa Clara, Intel (INTC) is in the Computer and Technology sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 10.31%. The world's largest chipmaker is paying out a dividend of $0.33 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2% compared to the Semiconductor - General industry's yield of 1.02% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.78%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.32 is up 4.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, Intel has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.88%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Intel's payout ratio is 26%, which means it paid out 26% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

INTC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $4.99 per share, with earnings expected to increase 2.46% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that INTC is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.