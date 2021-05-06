This Is Why Insmed Incorporated's (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Compensation Looks Appropriate

Performance at Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been reasonably good and CEO Will Lewis has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 12 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing Insmed Incorporated's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Insmed Incorporated has a market capitalization of US$3.2b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$6.2m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 14% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$660k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$6.3m. So it looks like Insmed compensates Will Lewis in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Will Lewis holds US$5.1m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$660k US$641k 11% Other US$5.5m US$6.5m 89% Total Compensation US$6.2m US$7.2m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 22% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 78% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Insmed allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Insmed Incorporated's Growth Numbers

Insmed Incorporated's earnings per share (EPS) grew 7.7% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 20% over the last year.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And the modest growth in EPS isn't bad, either. Although we'll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Insmed Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 14% over three years, Insmed Incorporated shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Insmed that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

