This is Why Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is a Great Dividend Stock

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Huntington Bancshares in Focus

Based in Columbus, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -14.66%. The regional bank holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.16 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.71%. This compares to the Banks - Midwest industry's yield of 2.7% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.56%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.62 is up 2.5% from last year. Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 11.96%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Huntington Bancshares's current payout ratio is 45%. This means it paid out 45% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

HBAN is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.40 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 29.63%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, HBAN is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

