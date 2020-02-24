This is Why Hubbell (HUBB) is a Great Dividend Stock

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Hubbell in Focus

Hubbell (HUBB) is headquartered in Shelton, and is in the Industrial Products sector. The stock has seen a price change of -2.23% since the start of the year. The electrical products manufacturer is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.91 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.52%. This compares to the Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry's yield of 2.5% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.76%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $3.64 is up 6.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Hubbell has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.46%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Hubbell's current payout ratio is 45%, meaning it paid out 45% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, HUBB expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $8.66 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 6.65%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that HUBB is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

