This Is Why First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Compensation Looks Appropriate

Performance at First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has been reasonably good and CEO Kevin Riley has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 26 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

How Does Total Compensation For Kevin Riley Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.9m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 15% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$823k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$3.4m. From this we gather that Kevin Riley is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Kevin Riley also holds US$7.8m worth of First Interstate BancSystem stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$823k US$784k 28% Other US$2.1m US$1.8m 72% Total Compensation US$2.9m US$2.5m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 42% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 58% is other remuneration. First Interstate BancSystem sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 9.7% per year. Its revenue is up 2.2% over the last year.

We're not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 18% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, we still think that any proposed increase in CEO compensation will be examined closely to make sure the compensation is appropriate and linked to performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for First Interstate BancSystem (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: First Interstate BancSystem is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

