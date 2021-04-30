This Is Why Farmland Partners Inc.'s (NYSE:FPI) CEO Compensation Looks Appropriate

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Paul Pittman plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) recently. They will get a chance to exercise their voting power to influence the future direction of the company in the next AGM on 07 May 2021. Setting appropriate executive remuneration to align with the interests of shareholders may also be a way to influence the company performance in the long run. We think CEO compensation looks appropriate given the data we have put together.

How Does Total Compensation For Paul Pittman Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Farmland Partners Inc. has a market capitalization of US$426m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.3m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 28% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$525k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.2m. Accordingly, Farmland Partners pays its CEO under the industry median. What's more, Paul Pittman holds US$33m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$525k US$477k 40% Other US$774k US$1.3m 60% Total Compensation US$1.3m US$1.8m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. Farmland Partners is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Farmland Partners Inc.'s Growth

Farmland Partners Inc. has reduced its funds from operations (FFO) by 10.0% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 5.4% over the previous year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Farmland Partners Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Farmland Partners Inc. for providing a total return of 98% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean these strong returns may not continue. These concerns could be addressed to the board and shareholders should revisit their investment thesis to see if it still makes sense.

