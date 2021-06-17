This Is Why Equity Commonwealth's (NYSE:EQC) CEO Compensation Looks Appropriate

The share price of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has been growing in the past few years, however, the per-share earnings growth has been lacking, suggesting something is amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 23 June 2021. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

Comparing Equity Commonwealth's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Equity Commonwealth has a market capitalization of US$3.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.4m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 11% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$824k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.3m. From this we gather that David Helfand is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, David Helfand holds US$23m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$824k US$800k 15% Other US$4.5m US$5.2m 85% Total Compensation US$5.4m US$6.0m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 15% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 85% of the pie. There isn't a significant difference between Equity Commonwealth and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Equity Commonwealth's Growth

Equity Commonwealth's funds from operations (FFO) took a hit this year, falling to -US$702k from US$75m last year. It saw its revenue drop 41% over the last year.

Its a bit disappointing to see that the company has failed to grow its . And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Equity Commonwealth Been A Good Investment?

Equity Commonwealth has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 21% over three years. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Shareholder returns, while positive, should be looked at along with earnings, which have not grown at all recently. This makes us think the share price momentum may slow in the future. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Equity Commonwealth you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

