This is Why Costamare (CMRE) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Costamare in Focus

Headquartered in Monaco, Costamare (CMRE) is a Transportation stock that has seen a price change of -10.36% so far this year. The shipping company is paying out a dividend of $0.62 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.06% compared to the Transportation - Shipping industry's yield of 1.03% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.74%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.46 is up 7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Costamare has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 2.73%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Costamare's current payout ratio is 16%. This means it paid out 16% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CMRE expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $3.96 per share, with earnings expected to increase 67.80% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CMRE is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

