This is Why Cadence (CADE) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Cadence in Focus

Cadence (CADE) is headquartered in Tupelo, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -12.39% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.22 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.37%. In comparison, the Banks - Southeast industry's yield is 2.16%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.6%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.88 is up 12.8% from last year. Cadence has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 9.34%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Cadence's current payout ratio is 33%, meaning it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, CADE expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.92 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.04%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CADE is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

