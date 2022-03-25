This is Why Cabot (CBT) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Based in Boston, Cabot (CBT) is in the Basic Materials sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 23.33%. The chemical company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.37 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.14%. This compares to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 1.52% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.45%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.48 is up 5.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Cabot has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.46%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Cabot's current payout ratio is 29%, meaning it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CBT for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $5.80 per share, with earnings expected to increase 15.54% from the year ago period.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CBT is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

