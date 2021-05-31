This is Why Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) is a Great Dividend Stock

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Bryn Mawr Bank in Focus

Based in Bryn Mawr, Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 56.24%. The bank holding company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.27 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.26%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 1.94% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.29%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.08 is up 1.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.02%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank's current payout ratio is 35%, meaning it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BMTC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $2.76 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 68.29%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that BMTC is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.