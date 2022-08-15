This is Why Black Hills (BKH) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Black Hills in Focus

Headquartered in Rapid City, Black Hills (BKH) is a Utilities stock that has seen a price change of 10.24% so far this year. The energy company is paying out a dividend of $0.6 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.06% compared to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.21% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.6%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.38 is up 3.9% from last year. In the past five-year period, Black Hills has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.93%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Black Hills's payout ratio is 57%, which means it paid out 57% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BKH is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $4.05 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 8.29%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, BKH is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

