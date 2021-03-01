This is Why BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

BankUnited, Inc. In Focus

Headquartered in Miami Lakes, BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 15.55% so far this year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.23 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.29%. This compares to the Banks - Major Regional industry's yield of 2.93% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.48%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.92 is up 2.2% from last year. In the past five-year period, BankUnited, Inc. has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.41%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. BankUnited, Inc.'s current payout ratio is 45%, meaning it paid out 45% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, BKU expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $3.11 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 50.97%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BKU is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

