This Is Why Bank of Hawaii Corporation's (NYSE:BOH) CEO Compensation Looks Appropriate

Despite positive share price growth of 17% for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. The upcoming AGM on 30 April 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

How Does Total Compensation For Peter Ho Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a market capitalization of US$3.7b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.2m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 20% compared to last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$850k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.4m. This suggests that Bank of Hawaii remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Peter Ho also holds US$22m worth of Bank of Hawaii stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$850k US$818k 20% Other US$3.4m US$4.5m 80% Total Compensation US$4.2m US$5.3m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Bank of Hawaii allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation's Growth

NYSE:BOH CEO Compensation April 24th 2021

Bank of Hawaii Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by 3.9% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 15%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Bank of Hawaii Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation has generated a total shareholder return of 17% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

To Conclude...

Despite the positive returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about whether these returns will continue. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Bank of Hawaii that you should be aware of before investing.

Switching gears from Bank of Hawaii, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.