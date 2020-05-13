This is Why Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Arthur J. Gallagher in Focus

Headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -8.61% so far this year. The insurance and risk-management company is paying out a dividend of $0.45 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.07% compared to the Insurance - Brokerage industry's yield of 1.38% and the S&P 500's yield of 2.21%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.80 is up 4.7% from last year. Arthur J. Gallagher has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 4.02%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Arthur J. Gallagher's current payout ratio is 47%, meaning it paid out 47% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, AJG expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $3.93 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.67%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AJG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.