This is Why Artesian Resources (ARTNA) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Artesian Resources in Focus

Based in Newark, Artesian Resources (ARTNA) is in the Utilities sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 17.92%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.27 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2%. In comparison, the Utility - Water Supply industry's yield is 1.9%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.69%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.09 is up 4.1% from last year. Artesian Resources has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 3.19%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Artesian Resources's payout ratio is 59%, which means it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

ARTNA is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.93 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.82%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, ARTNA is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



