This is Why Amer Movil (AMX) is a Great Dividend Stock

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Amer Movil in Focus

Amer Movil (AMX) is headquartered in Mexico City, and is in the Computer and Technology sector. The stock has seen a price change of -14.59% since the start of the year. The telecommunications company is paying out a dividend of $0.44 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.54% compared to the Wireless Non-US industry's yield of 2.18% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.64%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.64 is up 61.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Amer Movil has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 10.41%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Amer Movil's current payout ratio is 31%, meaning it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

AMX is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.24 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 21.57%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AMX is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).





